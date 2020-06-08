Ambassador Oana Cristina Popa appointed as Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro

BUCHAREST – Oana Cristina Popa, current Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Serbia, has been appointed as the Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania confirmed. The appointment was made by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Oana Popa has been Romania’s Ambassador to Serbia since 2016 and, in the period 2005-2009, held the position of Romanian Ambassador to Croatia. Current Head of EU Delegation Aivo Orav is set to conclude his mandate this year.