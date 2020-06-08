News in brief
Monday, 8. June 2020
News in brief
More than 4,000 active COVID-19 cases in Serbia proclaimed closed in a day, causing controversy
Vučić and Thaçi believe that there is an open space for dialogue
EU is considering suspending support to the BiH judiciary
Parties in Albania reach agreement on electoral reform, EU commends the process
New Government of Kosovo revokes the reciprocity measures on import from Serbia
-
08.06.2020
Be responsible to yourself and others.
STAY HOME!
#stayhome
Regularly wash your hands with soap and water.
Avoid touching your face, mouth, nose and eyes.
Ventilate your rooms and clothes.
Avoid handshake.
Avoid larger groups of people.
Maintain social distance.
Do not spread unverified information!