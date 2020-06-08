Vučić and Thaçi believe that there is an open space for dialogue

BELGRADE / PRISTINA – Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in an interview for Radio Free Europe (RFE) that the abolition of government measures in Pristina has opened a space for dialogue with Kosovo and added that he expects the arrival of EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák in Belgrade and Pristina after the elections in Serbia which will take place on June 21.

“This opens the possibility for us to start talking, if that measure stays and survives for more than a few days, and I believe that it is not a question of persecution and rivalry between the two sides, but an essential question, a question of free movement of goods, services, people and capital”, said Vučić in an interview for RFE, assessing that it is “one of the most important freedoms of the modern world”.

On the other hand, Vučić said that he had given up on big initiatives for resolving the Kosovo issue and that he now awaits for what will be proposed.

“I am waiting to see what will be proposed to us. And if you ask me, that’s why I said that, what exactly is it that I expect. I don’t expect anything. Nothing concrete”, said Vučić, emphasizing that there are no deadlines for resolving the Kosovo issue.

Thaçi: We should move in the direction of continuing the dialogue as soon as possible

The President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, announced “concrete steps” in the direction of continuing the dialogue, reports KoSSev.

“Kosovo has made it clear what we want to achieve through dialogue. Above all, Kosovo is in this process along with the United States and all other allies. We must move in that direction as soon as possible in order to become part of the EU and NATO,” Thaçi said.

Serwer: The United States will put pressure for an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to be reached by September American expert for the Balkans, Daniel Serwer, stated that the United States of America will put great pressure for the agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to be reached by September, daily Danas reports.