Dačić and Dimitrov: There is a possibility to open the border by the end of June

NIŠ – The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Serbia and North Macedonia, Ivica Dačić and Nikola Dimitrov, met today in Niš to consider the possibility of opening the border by the end of June. Dimitrov said that the decision to open the border will depend on the epidemiological situation in North Macedonia, as well as in the entire region. Dačić reminded that Serbia opened the borders for the citizens of North Macedonia on May 22 and that it reached agreements on free border crossing with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and Bulgaria, while Greece announced that it would open the borders on June 15.