Parliamentary opposition in Albania refuses to vote electoral reform

TIRANA – Parliamentary opposition decided not to vote for the electoral reform agreed by the Political Council, labeling it as a patched reform, Albanian Daily News reports. The parliamentary opposition requested open lists, electoral administration according to OSCE/ODHIR recommendation and emigrants voting to be included in the new electoral system. They met with Speaker of the Parliament Gramoz Ruci today to discuss their demands, but also requested a meeting with Prime Minister Edi Rama. “No one inside or outside legitimate institutions can mock the solemnity of our vote. We are respectfully waiting for the Prime Minister to respond to our requests. Electoral reform is needed today, not patched reform. I am an MP and as a member of the parliamentary group I represent, I will not vote for the election code if our demands are not taken into account,” declared Myslim Murrizi.