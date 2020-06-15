Lajčák arrives in Kosovo today, scheduled to meet with political leaders

PRISTINA – The EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák, is coming to Kosovo today, where he will stay for three days, it has been officially confirmed from the EU Office in Pristina, FoNet reports.

As announced, Lajčák will meet with political leaders, representatives of political parties and the international community in Kosovo, but also with the heads of missions of EU member states.

The EU Special Representative plans to discuss with them the conditions and modalities for the rapid resumption of the EU-facilitated dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade. While in Kosovo, Lajčák will also take the opportunity to become better acquainted with the situation on the ground, according to EU representatives.

For Lajčák, this is the first official visit since taking over the new function.