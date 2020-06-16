Bilčik and Cramon-Taubadel: There is no alternative to the EU facilitated Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina

BRUSSELS – There is no alternative to the European Union facilitated Dialogue because both Serbia and Kosovo are European countries with a clear European perspective and both Serbia and Kosovo have committed to joining the EU, wrote Vladimír Bilčík and Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteurs for Serbia and Kosovo, in a statement.

“As EP Standing Rapporteurs for Serbia and for Kosovo, we give full support to EU SR Lajčák in his tasks and urge political leaders from both sides to engage – in good faith and constructively – with the EU Special Representative”, stated Bilčik and Cramon-Taubadel and added that Lajčák can count on their unequivocal support and cooperation during his talks linked to advancing the Dialogue.

The statement reads that during the COVID-19 pandemic the EU has stood firmly by its partners in the Western Balkans, providing medical and humanitarian aid coupled with robust financial assistance and inclusion in the joint procurement schemes. They have also been engaged in constant online political discussions with their Western Balkans partners and have strongly supported the relaunch of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue as a matter of political priority.

“Too much time has been wasted and we therefore welcome EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák’s first visit to Kosovo to be followed by his visit to Serbia next week”, wrote Bilčik and Cramon-Taubadel.

Lajčák arrived in Kosovo yesterday for his first-ever official visit, amidst the United States Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Richard Grenell’s announcement that Serbia and Kosovo representatives will meet at the White House on 27 June.