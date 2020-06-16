Lajčák meets with Thaçi, Osmani and Hoti

PRISTINA – Special Representative of the European Union for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajčák met today with the political leaders of Kosovo in the context of his first visit to the region in his new role.

“Meeting one on day on in Pristina with President Hashim Thaçi: a welcomed opportunity for a detailed discussion about expectations and modalities for swiftly resuming the EU-facilitated Dialogue”, tweeted Lajčák.

He also posted tweets from the meetings with the Speaker of the Assembly and the new Prime Minister.

“Happy to meet with Speaker of the Assembly Vjosa Osmani in person after two months of phone conversations. We discussed the way forward towards a swift resumption of the EU-facilitated Dialogue and the need for the Assembly to be fully on board”, he wrote.

He also thanked Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti for working with EU to make this important visit happen so soon after resuming office