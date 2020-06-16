Party leaders in North Macedonia reach the agreement: Election on 15 July

SKOPJE – The leaders of the two biggest political parties in North Macedonia, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE, Zoran Zaev and Hristijan Mickoski, have finally managed to reach an agreement regarding the date of the parliamentary election. The voting will take place on Wednesday, 15 of July, META reports.

Election, originally scheduled for 12 April, were postponed due to the COVID-19. Since May, leaders were unsuccessfully trying to find a compromise on the new date.

In a press conference yesterday, Zaev said that the state and the people have to be saved from any kind of risk from additional worsening of the situation and that with an interim government and without a Parliament, a bigger crisis could not be avoided.

“I know that each citizen is fed up with party games and the negotiations on the election date, but it is high time we cleared this out. In order to avoid the situation when the people will still be suffering with this and to allow Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE to show their responsibility, we agreed on 15 of July as the final and only date for election in which the opposition will most certainly participate. I inform the public that I had talks with Mickoski again today and he confirmed he will participate at the elections on the 15 of July”, said Zaev.

He announced that 15 July will be a non-working day for all citizens and they will be able to cast their votes until 21h. On Monday and Tuesday, the elderly and the people with health issues, including those positive to Coronavirus, will cast their votes.

VMRO-DPMNE’s President, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on his Facebook profile that the party will participate in the election on the 15 July and together with the people it will win over the source of the crisis, Zoran Zaev and SDSM.

“Both conditions we asked for were accepted. We asked for healthcare protocols and protection of people’s health and secondly a mission by OSCE and ODIHR to be deployed in order to protect the will of the people”, wrote Mickoski.