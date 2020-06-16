Stano: Brussels Dialogue is the main platform for Serbia and Kosovo

BRUSSELS – European External Action Service Spokesman Peter Stano stated to FoNet news agency he did not want to speculate on what would happen in Washington during the announced Belgrade-Pristina meeting, but stressed that the Brussels dialogue is the main platform for Serbia and Kosovo and that the goal was to move closer to a final agreement and progress on the European path.

Asked whether two parallel negotiation processes are taking place in Brussels and Washington, he said that interpretations are free, but that the EU mediates in the dialogue between the two sides from the beginning and that they see positively everything that will move things forward.

According to him, the EU and the United States have a common interests in the Western Balkans.

“We want to help stabilize the region. The future of these countries is European “, said Stano.