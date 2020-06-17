Borrell nominates three new Heads of EU Delegations to the Western Balkans

BRUSSELS – High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell announced a list of senior nominations yesterday, which includes three new Heads of EU Delegations to the Western Balkan countries.

Thomas Szunyog has been nominated as Head of the EU Office in Kosovo. He is currently Permanent Representative of the Czech Republic to the Political and Security Committee of the European Union. Current Head of EU Office in Kosovo is Natalyia Apostolova, whose mandate as the EU Special Representative to Kosovo ends on 31 August.

David Geer has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of North Macedonia. He is currently Head of the EEAS Sanctions Policy Division, and will be replacing Samuel Žbogar, who has held the position of Head of EU Delegation to Macedonia since 2016.

As announced earlier, Oana Cristina Popa has been nominated as Head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro. She is currently the Ambassador of Romania to Serbia.

Additionally, Angelina Eichorst has been nominated as the Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia. She was previously EEAS Director, Deputy Managing Director Western Europe, Western Balkans, Turkey and United Kingdom.