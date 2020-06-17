Lajčák meets with Kosovo party leaders

PRISTINA – EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák wrote today on his Twitter account that the second day of his stay in Kosovo began with a “good and fruitful” discussion with the leader of the Self-Determination Movement (Vetëvendosje), Albin Kurti.

“I stressed the need for Kosovo to speak with one voice in the EU-facilitated dialogue. Any agreement must be acceptable to its citizens”, Lajčák wrote after his first meeting with Kurti.

Earlier, Lajčák met with Isa Mustafa, the leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and is due to talk to Kadri Veseli, the leader od the Democratic Party of Kosovo and former Parliament Speaker.

EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue said he would report on the meetings he had in Kosovo’s capital on Thursday, when his three-day visit is over, FoNet reports.

Yesterday, Lajčák had meetings with President Hashim Thaçi, Parliament Speaker Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and the members of the international institutions in Kosovo. Lajčák will also visit Belgrade on June 22, a day after the general elections in Serbia.