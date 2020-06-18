European Commission calls political actors in Montenegro to find solution through dialogue

BRUSSELS – Yesterday, the EU again called on political actors in Montenegro and municipality of Budva to find a solution to the current situation through dialogue.

“The EU calls on all political actors to demonstrate respect for the rule of law and democratic principles and to find a sustainable solution to the current situation on the municipality of Budva through dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect,” wrote on Twitter Europan Commission spokeswomen Ana Pisonero.

She wrote yesterday that the European Commission is closely monitoring the development of events in Budva.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to refrain and call on all parties to reduce tensions,” Pisonero concluded.