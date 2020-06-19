Lajčák to visit Belgrade on 22 and 23 June

BELGRADE – Miroslav Lajčák, Special Envoy of the European Union for the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, will pay a two-day visit to Belgrade after Serbia’s general elections on Sunday, FoNet news agency reported on Thursday.

Lajčák, who will stay in Belgrade on June 22 and 23, will meet Serbia’s top officials to discuss further steps and modalities for the resumption of the talks that had been on hold since November 2018.

The EU envoy was on a three-day visit to Kosovo, where he met both the Albanian the Serb representatives. He said yesterday in Pristina that conditions have been created for the continuation of the dialogue.

“Every time I do something, I try to do it 100 percent, so I am committed to renewing the dialogue and I will help the both sides to reach an agreement that would normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia, with a stable and acceptable agreement,” Lajčák told.

He said during these days he had constructive and useful meetings with leaders of institutions and parties in Kosovo.

“During the meetings, I emphasized that Kosovo must be united in dialogue and dialogue must rise above politics. We also discussed concrete steps, dates and priorities. I am happy that the dialogue with the help of the EU is a priority and I expect that it will continue soon,” Lajčák concluded.