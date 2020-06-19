Von Cramon hopes that Kosovo will get visa liberalisation during German Presidency

BRUSSELS – Member of European Parliament Viola von Cramon-Taubadel stated that she hopes that the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, beginning in July, will represent an opportunity for Kosovo citizens to get visa-free travel to the EU, Klan Kosova reports.

“It is unfortunate for the visa liberalization process for Kosovo. I have lobbied a lot for this issue. There is much hesitation as to whether the criteria have been met in many reputable issues such as organized crime in Kosovo. It is not a technical issue, but there is no clear reason why the visa regime is still not being lifted,” Cramon, who is also the Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament for Kosovo, stated at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Southeast European Co-operation Process (SEECP), which was held online.

“I hope that with the taking of the Presidency by Germany, visas will be given to Kosovars. It is discrimination and we cannot promise what we cannot do. This frustration is also felt by many of my colleagues in Parliament, particularly in Berlin, but also in many other capitals. I am quite optimistic that the German presidency will accept this situation”, von Cramon said.