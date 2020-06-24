Grenell: Thaçi will not participate in the White House meeting, Hoti to replace him

WASHINGTON – Special Representative of the United States for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Richard Grenell tweeted that the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi had informed him that he had canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office in the Hague, indicting him for war crimes. Thaçi was set to meet with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in the round of dialogue hosted by Grenell, to discuss what was described as economic integration. Grenell announced that Kosovo will be represented in the meeting by the new Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti instead.