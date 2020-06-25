Von der Leyen announces meetings with Vučić and Hoti

BRUSSELS – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen has announced that she will meet with the Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti and the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“First physical visit since Coronavirus. Looking forward to receiving Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti this evening and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Friday morning,” she wrote.

She added that this is an important opportunity to discuss reforms needed to advance EU path of EU’s Balkan partners and long-term recovery of the Western Balkans region.

President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi was due to meet Vučić in the White House on 27 April to discuss normalisation of economic relations under Special Representative of the US President Richard Grenell. However, he cancelled the meeting following the announcement that the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in the Hague had filed indictments against him and several other Kosovars for war crimes.

Grenell announced yesterday that Hoti will replace Thaçi in the White House meeting, but the PM stated this morning that he is not coming either this morning, due to the situation with Specialist Prosecutor’s Office.