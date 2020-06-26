Montenegro to open Chapter 8 on 30 June, Serbia not opening new Chapters this month

BRUSSELS – The EU-Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference, at which the chapter should be officially opened, will be held on Tuesday, 30 June, at the level of Ambassadors.

The permanent ambassadors of the EU member states in Brussels confirmed the decision to open Chapter 8 – Competition with Montenegro, the correspondent of TVCG in Brussels has learned, NOVA reports.

Earlier, the representatives of the 27 member states in the Working Group of the EU Enlargement Council (COELA) on Tuesday spoke positively about the opening of the last negotiation chapter with Montenegro, Vijesti writes.

The decision to open negotiation Chapter 8 with Montenegro was made during the last week of Croatia’s presidency of the EU Council, which will be taken over by Germany on 1 July.

Chapter 8 – Competition – is one of the most demanding negotiation chapters that always opens and closes among the last, according to the official website of the Office for European Integration of Montenegro.

Montenegro has so far closed provisionally closed three Chapters.

Serbia will not open any new Chapters

Serbia will not open Chapter 2 in accession negotiations with the European Union, it was confirmed to N1 in the European Council.

Chapter 2, Freedom of Movement for Workers, was the next Chapter that Serbia was to open.

So far, Serbia has opened 18 of the 35 chapters, two of which have been provisionally closed.

In 2018 and 2019, Serbia opened new Chapters every June and December – this is the first time that more than six months will pass since the previous Chapter(s) was opened.