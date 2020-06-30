Montenegro officially opens the final negotiating chapter with the EU

BRUSSELS – Montenegro has officially opened Chapter 8 – Competition in negotiations with the EU, during an EU-Montenegro Intergovernmental Conference held in Brussels.

“Pleased that Montenegro today opened the last chapter, on competition, at accession conference with the EU,” Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi tweeted.

He said that this is a clear signal of EU commitment to the Western Balkans and enlargement policy, adding that focus is now needed on reforms, especially in the rule of law.

Chair of the European Parliament Delegation to EU-Montenegro SPAC Vladimir Bilčik also tweeted his congratulations.

Congratulations to #Montenegro on opening the important Chapter 8: competition policy, antitrust, mergers and state aid. 8 years since 🇲🇪 started 🇪🇺 accession negotiations – it is essential to stay focused on domestic reforms in order to begin closing all chapters successfully. — Vladimír Bilčík MEP (@VladoBilcik) June 30, 2020

Having in mind the current situation due to the Coronavirus epidemic and restrictions when it comes to attendance, Bojan Šarkić, head of Mission of Montenegro to the EU, attended the conference on behalf of Montenegro.

Irena Andrassy, the permanent representative of Croatia, the country that concludes its EU Presidency today, and Christian Danielsson, Director-General of the EU Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, were presented on behalf of the EU.

On the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the EU negotiations, chief negotiator, Aleksandar Drljevć, said yesterday that Montenegro has achieved great results in cooperation with the EU and that it’s important now to show that our institutions and our legislative framework are absolutely functional.