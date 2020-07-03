Bilčík: Dynamic of enlargement process to continue during German EU Presidency

BRUSSELS – The dynamic of the EU enlargement process for the Western Balkans will be kept during Germany’s six-month EU Presidency, European Parliament rapporteur for Serbia Vladimír Bilčík said, MIA reports.

“The Western Balkans and enlargement will be among the main topics on the agenda during German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to the European Parliament on July 8”, Bilčík said.

He added that the enlargement policy gained new momentum with the green light on accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania and with the opening of the last negotiation chapter with Montenegro.

In regard to Serbia, Bilčík said it is important that the new government implement the essential reforms needed for moving forward in negotiations and to renew dynamism in dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.