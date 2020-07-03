Dimitrov: If we stick to Bulgaria agreement, there is no way Macedonian identity could clash with European values

SKOPJE – As long as we stick to the provisions of the friendship treaty with Bulgaria, there is no way that identity-related issues, Macedonian identity, could clash with European values and the European cause, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Nikola Dimitrov said commenting on whether Sofia could block the accession negotiations due to the tools provided by the revised EU methodology of negotiations, MIA reports.

“I am confident that in this process, the two countries must come out as winners. Firstly, Sofia has invested a lot in our European future, and secondly, we’d started a noble process signing the friendship treaty,” Dimitrov stated.

He added that they will work hard, together with their neighbours to find a way to settle any difference.