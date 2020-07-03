News in brief
Friday, 3. July 2020
News
Schieb: Enlargement remains high on Germany’s Presidency Agenda
Vejvoda: Grenell’s action woke up the EU, it became more active in relation to Kosovo
BCSP presents the “Serbia and Hungary – Hammering Democracy” analysis
Palmer: US and EU are not rivals in the Western Balkans
Most EU Member States still closed to Serbia and Montenegro
Analyses
Parliamentary election in Serbia: Media remain biased
Constitutional changes in Serbia lead to the loss of judicial independence
Hungarian minority party achieves a “historic success” in Serbian elections: How will this affect the community?
EC non-paper on Serbia: Delays in reforms, pressure on the judiciary
Election day in Serbia: Massive irregularities even without true competition and uncertainty
Interviews
[EWB Interview] Mrdak: Accepting the new methodology reflects readiness to develop our society
[EWB Interview] Grlić Radman: We have succeeded in bringing enlargement high on the EU agenda
[EWB Interview] Sattler: Leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina must have the courage to compromise
[EWB Interview] Ara-Kovács: Vučić’s undemocratic steps could damage Serbia’s EU accession prospects
[EWB Interview] Gjelstad: Norwegian success recipe – a strong civil society is a precondition for a consolidated democracy
Opinions
Albania: Delayed justice, diluting hopes
The Daring Six? Why the Western Balkans should have a word when it comes to the future of Europe
The Election of Losers
When the rule of law is defended: Three examples from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Liberals in the EU should turn enlargement into a success of the European project
From Production to the Market
European Western Balkans is a web portal that focuses on the Western Balkans countries and reports on the development of the EU's enlargement policy.
