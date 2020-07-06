EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue to resume on 12 July, following the Summit with Merkel and Macron

BRUSSELS – On Sunday 12 July, Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić will come to Brussels for a high-level meeting of the EU-facilitated dialogue, EU External Affairs Spokesperson Peter Stano confirmed.

“This will be the first meeting in the framework of the dialogue since November 2018. It will be hosted by the High Representative Josep Borrell and facilitated by the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues Miroslav Lajčak”, Stano said.

He said that this meeting will resume the discussions and the work on the comprehensive and legally binding agreement on the normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo, dealing with all outstanding issues.

The meeting will take place following the virtual Summit on 10 July hosted by the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel Macron, which was announced earlier today.