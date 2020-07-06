Merkel and Macron to host a Serbia-Kosovo Summit on Friday

PARIS – Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting between President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti on Friday, 10 July.

The news was reported by AFP agency.

#BREAKING Macron, Merkel to host Serbia-Kosovo summit by video on Friday: France pic.twitter.com/sqbkmn6mJk — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 6, 2020

According to Nova, the meeting will be held as a video conference.

The announcement that the Summit is planned was announced at the end of March, with the indication that it will take place when the conditions for the continuation of the dialogue and the overcoming of the COVID-19 crisis are met.

Back then, Macron and Merkel announced in a joint statement that the plan was to hold the Summit in Paris with the participation of the leaders of both parties and High Representative of the Union Josep Borrell.

Vučić was supposed to meet with the President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi in the White House on 27 June in a round of dialogue mediated by Special Representative Richard Grenell. The meeting failed following the announcement of indictment against Thaçi by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in the Hague.