S&D Group: Vučić ignores peoples’ safety for reckless political gain

BRUSSELS – Progressive Alliance of the Socialists and Democrats issued a statement reacting to the yesterday’s protest in front of the National Assembly of Serbia, calling on President Aleksandar Vučić to “finally act responsibly on this pandemic crisis”.

“This is not the time for violence and disproportionate use of force against protesters!”, tweeted S&D Group.

The statement also expressed deep concern about images showing a violent crackdown by police against protestors last night over new COVID-19 measures.

“Until now, Vučić ignored peoples’ safety for reckless political gain”, reads the statement of this parliamentary group.

The statement was attributed to MEPs Kati Piri, Tanja Fajon and Tonino Picula.

Two weeks ago, the parliamentary group issued a statement saying the newly elected parliament, in which the SNS won 188 out of 250 seats, was a “mockery of democracy” and called on member states not to open new chapters with Serbia until democracy is restored in the country.