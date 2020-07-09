Thaçi to be questioned by Hague prosecutors on Monday

PRISTINA – Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi confirmed that he will travel to the Hague on Monday after he was summoned by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) for questioning, Gazeta Express reports.

On 24 June, SPO issued a statement saying that its prosecutors filed a ten-count Indictment with the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) for the Court’s consideration, charging Thaçi, and PDK leader Kadri Veseli, and others with war crimes.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci confirmed that on Monday he will travel to the Hague after he was summoned by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) for questioning.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Thaçi said that Kosovo has cooperated with the judiciary even though it is the victim of the war, reminding that many members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) have been interviewed by the Hague prosecutors in Kosovo and abroad.

Kosovo president further called on citizens to face these challenges jointly as many ex-KLA members will face the international justice. He said that trust in institutions is necessary for Kosovo to become part of NATO, European Union and maintaining “eternal friendship” with the United States of America, Gazeta Express reports.