EULEX mandate in Kosovo extended for another year

PRISTINA – President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi has agreed to a one-year technical extension of the mandate of the EU rule of law mission (EULEX) in the country, the President’s office announced.

The technical extension was agreed because the pandemic prevented negotiations for the future of the EULEX mandate and followed and exchange of letters with Josep Borell, the High Representative of the EU.

“Welcome that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and EU High Representative Josepp Borell through an exchange of letters agreed on a one-year extension for the EULEX rule of law mission due to COVID-19”, wrote Heaad of the EULEX Lars-Gunnar Wigermak on Twitter.

He added that EULEX remains fully committed to a partnership for justice with all Kosovo counterparts at a critical time.

The extended mandate will run until 14 June 2021.

EULEX mandate has been reviewed every two years. The mission is assisting authorities in establishing a sustainable and independent rule of law institution.