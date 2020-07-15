Várhelyi met with Albania’s Chief Negotiator for EU integration Zef Mazi

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi held a meeting yesterday with Albania’s newly appointed chief negotiator for EU integration Zef Mazi to discuss the preparation and next steps in view of the decision to open negotiations.

“Met with Albania’s newly appointed chief negotiator for EU integration, Zef Mazi this morning to discuss the preparation and next steps in view of the decision to open negotiations,” Várhelyi wrote on his Twitter account underlining the importance of advancing on reforms.

Met with #Albania’s newly appointed chief negotiator for #EU integration Zef Mazi this morning to discuss the preparations & next steps in view of the decision on opening of negotiations. Also underlined importance of advancing on reforms. pic.twitter.com/xa6mkDvdeS — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) July 14, 2020

Mazi said that they discussed and exchanged views on a number of issues.

“We focused on the preparatory work and further steps towards holding the First Intergovernmental Conference,” said the chief negotiator.