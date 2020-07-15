Várhelyi with Hoti on the fight against COVID-19, Economic and Investment Plan and regional cooperation

BRUSSELS – EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met today to exchange views on the fight against COVID-19, Economic and Investment Plan and regional cooperation.

“We also agreed on working together on strong reform agenda for Kosovo,” Várhelyi wrote on his Twitter account.

According to a press release of the Kosovo Government the main topic of discussion was visa liberalisation.

“Prime Minister Hoti stressed the urgent need of concluding this process, as one of the most important issues for Kosovo in its relations with the European Union,” according to the Government’s statement.

Hoti emphasised that Kosovo citizens are committed to the Euro-Atlantic integration adding that the EU should take necessary steps and enable Kosovo citizens move freely.