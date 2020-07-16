North Macedonia: SDSM wins 46 MPs, VMRO 44, DUI 15 – 61 needed for a majority

SKOPJE – With the results from 3241 out of 3480 polling stations counted, the State Electoral Commission’s simulation shows that the ruling Social Democratic Union for Macedonia (SDSM) is going to have 46 MPs in the new parliament, opposition VMRO-DPMNE 44, while the Albanian Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) and Alliance for Albanians / Alternative have also closely split the vote of this community, winnig 15 and 12 MPs resepctively.

According to this result, SDSM and DUI mathematically have just enough MPs to form a majority in the parliament, which has 120 seats.

Both VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM have won less MPs than in 2016. However, while the biggest party in that election, VMRO, has won seven seats less, SDSM’s result has been reduced by only three MPs.

On the other hand, DUI increased its number of seats by five, while the Alliance for Albanians, as a part of a coalition, won eight seats more than in 2016.

The coalition “We can”, lead by SDSM, has won 36,12% of the vote, closely followed by VMRO-DPMNE with 34,85%. DUI has won 11,3% and the Alliance – Alternative 8,57% of the vote, MIA reports.

The rest 3 seats in the parliament are split between The Left party (2) and Democratic Party of Albanians (1).

Preliminary election results are still only occasionally visible on the website of the State Election Commission, which last night crashed due to, as said the head of the commission Oliver Derkovski, foreign hacker attacks, MIA reports.

The tenth parliamentary elections, which for the first time lasted three days due to the current conditions of COVID-19 pandemic, saw the turnout of approximately 51%.