Party of European Socialists, MEPs welcome the election outcome in N. Macedonia

BRUSSELS – The Party of European Socialists (PES) welcomed the election victory of its associate SDSM in North Macedonia.

This result shows increased support for social democracy and will allow SDSM to seek a new governing majority, PES stated in a press release.

PES President Sergei Stanishev said that the voters have rewarded the good work of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his SDSM-led government coalition.

“In his tenure, unemployment has shrunk, social conditions have improved and North Macedonia has joined NATO and cleared the path for future EU accession. Zoran and SDSM are good for North Macedonia, good for its democracy and good for Europe. We need more of this progressive leadership in our neighbourhood”, Stanishev said.

He added that PES encourages SDSM to pursue a governing majority to continue to bring progress to North Macedonia and we encourage other political forces in parliament to facilitate it.

“We stand ready to support North Macedonia’s road to further European integration”, Stanishev concluded.

European Parliament Rapporteur for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk welcomed, as he wrote, the impartial conduct of elections in North Macedonia held under COVID-19.

“First results show that the creation of government will take some time but I expect the formation of a stable majority that can take a political responsibility for the EU future of the country”, Kyuchyuk tweeted.

Member of the European Parliament and leader of the Social Democrats party in Slovenia Tanja Fajon tweeted her congratulations to SDSM.

Zaev was also congratulated by the leader of Greek SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras, with whom he reached Prespa Agreement in 2018.

“Thanks to your efforts, the message of brave progressive forces that fight against nationalism, for social justice and peace in our region, became stronger today. A message not just for the Balkans, but for all of Europe”, Tsipras wrote.