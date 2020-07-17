Albanian Socialist majority gives up attempt to impeach President Meta

TIRANA – The Socialist majority has backtracked in their intentions to impeach Albanian President Ilir Meta, Exit News report.

During today’s meeting of the Commission of Inquiry into the dismissal of President, its spokeswoman, Socialist MP Klotilda Bushka claimed that, while the President had violated the Constitution during the appointment of Constitutional Court members and in issuing the decree for the annulment of the June 30, 2019 elections, this does not constitute sufficient cause for his impeachment.

Once the Commission of Inquiry files its final report with Parliament, it seems that it will contain two stances: that of the Socialist majority, and that of the parliamentary opposition, who has yet to read the report.

The Commission of inquiry was approved on July 8, 2019, with a term of 3 months, but then this deadline was postponed several times.

The Commission accuses Meta of violating the Constitution due to the annulment of the decree setting June 30 as the date for the local elections and the decree of Marsida Xhaferllari as a member of the Constitutional Court.

The Venice Commission previously stated that, while Meta may have acted outside of his competencies by attempting to postpone the election, this was not necessarily grounds for impeachment.