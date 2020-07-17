Picula: Montenegro should move to the phase of closing the negotiating chapters as soon as possible

PODGORICA – After the phase of opening the negotiating chapters, Montenegro should move to the closing phase as soon as possible, the European Parliament rapporteur for Montenegro, Tonino Picula said, MINA reports.

Picula said that the upcoming elections will be another important test for Montenegro.

“The epidemic and the situation with the Serbian Orthodox Church present serious challenges to the election process. But they are not the only ones. One of the key recommendations of my report for enlargement in the Western Balkans is to strengthen the independence of the media and the rule of law, as well as democratic procedures such as free and regular elections,” Picula said.

He added that it is necessary to conduct the elections with adequate epidemiological measures, which would enable all citizens of Montenegro to go to the polls safely,” Picula said.

When it comes to the dynamics of the EU enlargement, EP rapporteur for Montenegro pointed out that will largely depend on the candidate countries themselves.

“After the phase of opening the negotiating chapters, Montenegro should move to the closing phase as soon as possible,” Picula said and added that the opening of the last chapter was a signal that the EU enlargement process is continuing.