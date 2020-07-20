Kosovo leaders speak out against technical dialogue, stress the need for a political agreement

PRISTINA – Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti has claimed that a meeting in Brussels on Thursday will see the beginning of the drafting of a “final agreement” between Kosovo and Serbia, while EU officials state work will continue on issues discussed last week between Hoti and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Pristina Insight reports.

Following a meeting between Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on 16 July, Miroslav Lajčak, the EU Special Representative for the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue, stated that “both leaders agreed to continue to work intensively at expert level next week.”

However, Hoti dismissed the notion that this meant a continuation of a technical dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia on Monday, stating that “only the issue of mutual recognition and normalization of relations between the two countries” will be on the table.

“There is no technical dialogue but only a political dialogue for mutual recognition and normalisation of relations,” the Prime Minister added.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi also spoke of the need for the dialogue to move past technical discussions at a press conference on Monday.

“The process should be concluded with mutual recognition as soon as possible,” Thaçi said.

Over the weekend, Enver Hoxhaj, a member of the Presidency of Democratic Party of Kosovo, President Thaçi’s adviser Bekim Çolaku and former head of the Kosovo negotiating team, Edita Tahiri, spoke out against the technical dialogue, KoSSev reports.