SKOPJE – Alliance for Albanians-Alternative coalition, which won 12 seats in the new parliament has submitted 75 complaints to the Administrative Court, which were previously rejected by the State Electoral Commission. The Left, which has won 2 seats, has submitted 102 complaints on the individual cases of violation of electoral rights, Plusinfo reports. VMRO-DPMNE is also expected to submit its complaints. After the Court decides on the cases, the Commission will declare the final results.