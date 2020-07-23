Bilateral meetings between Belgrade and Pristina with Lajčák held in Brussels

The first meeting at the expert level within the political dialogue on the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is being held in Brussels, scheduled during the first round of renewed negotiations held on July 16 in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

EU spokeswoman for foreign and security policy Nabila Massrali confirmed that the meeting was the result of the consent of the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to continue with intensive work at the expert level this week.

“Kosovo and Serbia have been invited to send their experts to continue discussing issues that have already been discussed at the level of leaders last Thursday. We would not share further information about the meeting at the expert level,” Massrali told RSE.

The dialogue was resumed after a 20-month standstill when Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti held their first video-format meeting on July 12 to mark the official resumption of talks, while the two met physically in the European capital on July 16.

After the meeting, the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčák, announced that the teams at the expert level would continue talks in Brussels this week, and that the leaders would meet again in early September.