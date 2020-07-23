EU: Government of Montenegro and SPC to continue negotiations

BRUSSELS – The European Union today encouraged the Government of Montenegro and the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) to continue the dialogue regarding the Law on Freedom of Religion, Nova.rs reported.

European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero said that the EU consistently recalled the importance of dialogue.

She stressed that the EU welcomed the continuation of the dialogue between the two sides.

“EU has consistently recalled the importance of dialogue in Montenegro between the Government and the Orthodox Church. We welcome the Government’s efforts to find a compromise. Regrettably, these talks failed to achieve a solution. We encourage both sides to continue the dialogue”, said Pisonero.

Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković said that the talks ended without results, despite numerous concessions made by the government’s negotiating team.

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro said that, unlike the Church, the Government did not have sincere intentions to reach a mutually acceptable solution in the dialogue, but the invitation to talk served for new blackmail of the Church and political marketing.