Pendarovski holds a video conversation with Lajčak

SKOPJE / BRUSSELS – President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski tweeted that he discussed the latest regional developments with the EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Regional Issues Miroslav Lajčak.

“The EU contribution is needed in order to find an acceptable solution that will strengthen regional stability”, Pendarovski tweeted.

Lajčak added that a topic of the discussion was the government formation in North Macedonia following the election in the context of the launch of the accession negotiations.

