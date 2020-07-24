Thaçi and Hoti: Kosovo will not allow reducing dialogue to a technical process

PRISTINA – Kosovo will not allow the Dialogue to be reduced to a technical process, said President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi after the meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, N1 reported.

“It is in our interest for this dialogue to take place, because only through dialogue, meetings and good relations with our neighbours, Kosovo can move towards a European perspective,” Thaçi said.

He added that at the same time Kosovo must preserve their identity.

“Under no circumstances should we allow this process to descent to a technical level”, President of Kosovo said.

A joint meeting of EU Special Representative for Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajčák with Marko Đuric, the representative of Serbia and Skender Hyseni, Kosovo coordinator for dialogue, was held in Brussels yesterday, thus continuing the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at the expert level.

The position of Kosovo’s leaders is that first there should be mutual recognition with full respect for territorial integrity, and only after that other problems can be solved.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo, on the other hand, expressed hope that the dialogue could be concluded in such a way in a few months.

“We are also trying to coordinate with our international partners. I think this is a very good moment because we have the attention of key countries in the EU and the US. I believe everything will be over in a few months,” said Hoti.

After the meeting with Thaçi, Hoti will attend the continuation of the session of the Kosovo Assembly, at which he will inform the deputies about the meetings within the the dialogue.

Vučić: Albanians only want recognition of Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told the Pavlovic Today portal that the only thing the Kosovo Albanians wants is recognition by Serbia, N1 reported.

“The only complete solution that Albanians see is the full Serbian recognition of Kosovo’s independence while the Serbian authorities are trying to change the atmosphere in the relationship between Serbs and Albanians in Kosovo,” Vučić said.

He told that Serbia’s approach is pretty rational and pragmatic, while Kosovo strategy is to think that Serbia is all obliged to fulfill whatever demands Kosovo may have.

“And if we do not do that, we are then the followers of the Milošević genocidal regime,” told Serbian President.

Asked about reports that a land-swap had been discussed, Vučić said that was a rational approach.

“When I spoke about the demarcation between Serbs and Albanians, I think that was a very rational approach,” he said.

According to him, Serbia will always be asked to give huge concessions for nothing in return.

After 20 months of stalemate, the dialogue was launched at the political level last week in Brussels, when Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met and discussed missing persons, displaced persons and economic co-operation.