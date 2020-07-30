Stano: False speculations in Serbian media that the EU will present a draft agreement between Belgrade and Pristina today

BRUSSELS – EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano told Voice of America that speculations in Serbian media that a draft agreement will be presented at a meeting of representatives of Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels today, according to which Serbia is expected to recognize Kosovo’s independence, are incorrect.

“Our rule is not to comment on media speculations. But in this particular case, I would like to explicitly reject the speculations regarding the meeting of experts and the topics of the meeting,” Stano said.

He added that after the dialogue was renewed at the highest level, a series of meetings at the expert level would continue.

“Today’s agenda will include issues of displaced persons and economic cooperation,” Stano said in a written statement for the Voice of America.

Serbian media reported the news yesterday, citing unnamed sources, that the EU will present a draft final agreement in Brussels, in which Serbia is expected to de facto recognize Kosovo’s independence and its membership in international organizations. The media assessed that this was an “ultimatum for Serbia”.