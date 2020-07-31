Albanian Parliament changes Constitution, adopts reform of electoral system

TIRANA – The Albanian Parliament has voted yesterday to change the Constitution in order to allow open lists on next elections and a new formula for the coalitions, Albanian Daily News reported.

Amending of the Constitution aroused significant public debate. The opposition members who abandoned their parliamentary mandate last year opposed the decision, while the ruling Socialist Party and the opposition MPs that remained in the Parliament supported the reform.

According to Exit news, the approved amendments state that the list of candidates for MPs should be open, i.e. that the parties determine who is on the list but the voters decide which MPs take seats in Assembly.

According to this principle, voters will vote for the party and the three candidates they want to win seats.

At the end of voting, the candidates for each party are ranked according to the number of the votes they have received.

The system is yet to be specified by the adoption of a changed Electoral Code.