Hyseni in Washington at the consultations on Belgrade-Pristina dialogue

WASHINGTON – After the end of the second round of talks at the expert level in Brussels as part of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the leader of the Pristina delegation, Skender Hyseni, will meet with several American officials in the White House today, including the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer, KoSSev reports. The topic of conversation is the coordination of activities on the occasion of the dialogue which the EU is leading, in which, as Hyseni himself claims, the United States is actively involved. Hyseni previously stated that that the dialogue does not lack the American component and that “it is strong, active and irreplaceable”. After several bilateral meetings, on July 16, and after a 20-month standstill, the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina was renewed.