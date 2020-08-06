Palmer: It is necessary to improve BiH institutions in order to achieve progress towards the EU

WASHINGTON – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer said yesterday that BiH institutions “need to be improved” to enable the system to function and for the country to meet the conditions for EU membership, Nova.rs reports.

During the webinar, organized by Balkan Insider, the Special Representative for the Western Balkans pointed out that 1995 was a turning point for the Balkans, noting that since 1993 he has personally participated in various processes that began then.

He also stated that “the anniversaries that are being marked are important for the region, especially for the countries that helped bring peace to BiH”, Palmer said.

“At the same time, it reminds us that our work is not finished and that there is still a lot of work left, especially in BiH, to ensure that the system is functional and that the institutions established by the Dayton Peace Agreement provide the type of services they were intended for, as well as that the political framework enables BiH to progress on its European path,” Palmer pointed out.

According to him, people in BiH have an aspiration for a European future and identity, and they want peace, prosperity, predictability.

“Dayton helped create that opportunity, but it is certainly necessary to further strengthen BiH institutions and improve in order for the country to meet the conditions for EU membership,” Palmer said.

In that sense, he stated, BiH institutions can count on the USA, the EU and the European Commission as “strong and committed partners”.