Elections in Montenegro: EC to assess the process in the annual report, ODIHR findings important

PODGORICA – European Commission Spokesperson Ana Pisonero stated that the EU is looking forward to inclusive and credible elections that will be held in line with international standards and Montenegro’s constitutional and legal framework.

“We welcome the establishment of a Special Election Assessment Mission of ODIHR, especially given the challenges associated with COVID-19. Its findings and conclusions will be an important element of the EU assessment of the election process”, said Pisonero for Vijesti.

Commenting on the new arrests due to posts on social networks in Montenegro, Pisonero reminded that freedom of expression is one of the foundations of a democratic society and as such is one of the fundamental values of the EU.

“There is little room for restrictions on political expression or discussion of issues of public interest, especially if someone disagrees with them,” she said.

The EC, she added, continues to closely monitor all issues related to freedom of expression.

“Our assessment of the overall situation in this area will be published in the forthcoming EC report on Montenegro,” Pisonero said, Vijesti report.