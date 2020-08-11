News in brief
Wednesday, 12. August 2020
European Western Balkans
News in brief
News
EU financial assistance signed with Kosovo and North Macedonia, agreed with Albania and Montenegro
Elections in Montenegro: EC to assess the process in the annual report, ODIHR findings important
Bosnia and Herzegovina to start drafting EU acquis adoption programme
Schütz: German Presidency aims to hold first intergovernmental conferences with N. Macedonia and possibly Albania
Hyseni: Belgrade and Pristina should reach an agreement within a year or the process will completely fail
New outlook of EU accession negotiations
By
EWB
-
11.08.2020
Good-bye Montenegro!
Frontrunner in trouble: Montenegro to hold elections amidst political crisis and COVID-19 scare
How electoral reform in Albania got complicated again
NEWS IN BRIEF
Hyseni in Washington at the consultations on Belgrade-Pristina dialogue
EWB
-
03.08.2020
North Macedonia will participate in the NATO mission in Kosovo
EWB
-
29.07.2020
N. Macedonia: Opposition parties submit complaints on the election to Administrative Court
EWB
-
22.07.2020
The meeting between Hoti and Vučić in Brussels has been postponed for Thursday
EWB
-
10.07.2020
Grenell: Thaçi will not participate in the White House meeting, Hoti to replace him
EWB
-
24.06.2020
Eichhorst: A Place for the Western Balkans in the EU's Global...
06.06.2017
Srđan Cvijić: EU is ready to trade democracy for stability in...
05.04.2017
Vučić: EU biggest investor in Serbia
08.06.2017
‘Berlin Plus’ will not change the game
06.06.2017
Orav meets Drljević: EU support for reforms
11.06.2018
European Western Balkans is a web portal that focuses on the Western Balkans countries and reports on the development of the EU’s enlargement policy. The portal was launched in 2014 by the Centre for Contemporary Politics.
