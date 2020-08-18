Edi Rama, as OSCE Chairman, offers to mediate the conflict in Belarus

VIENNA / TIRANA – The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is currently chaired by Albania, stands ready to support the dialogue and to engage with all stakeholders in Belarus, yesterday’s statement reads.

A formal offer has therefore been submitted to the government of Belarus for a visit by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Edi Rama, and the incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde – to meet with the government and representatives of the opposition.

“We reiterate our concerns about the conduct of the Presidential election on 9 August 2020, which could not be observed by the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters, widespread detentions and alleged torture and mistreatment by the security forces”, OSCE stated.

The organisation also reiterated the urgent need for full compliance with OSCE principles and commitments, including the promotion and protection of fundamental freedoms and human rights, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.