Dimitrov nominated for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs

SKOPJE – Nikola Dimitrov, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia since 2017, has been nominated by the SDSM for the position of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs in the new Government of Zoran Zaev.

During yesterday’s press conference following the meeting of the Central Committee of Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM), Zaev announced that the new Government will have 19 ministries, 11 of which will be headed by SDSM members. Additionally, coalition partners BESA and LDP will head two ministries, while the rest are reserved for the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI).

In addition to Dimitrov, there will be three more Deputy Prime Ministers. Ljupčo Nikolovski (SDSM) will be in charge of the fight against corruption and crime, while Fatmir Bitiki (SDSM) is nominated for the position of the Deputy PM in charge of economic policies.

First Deputy Prime Minister, who will act in PM’s stead when he is absent, will be Artan Grubi of DUI. The party will also nominate the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Radmila Šekerinska will keep her position as the Minister of Defense, while Oliver Spasovski, caretaker PM since January, will also remain the Minister of Interior.

“Coalition agreement and Government commitment will, as previously, include the protection of the environment, air, soil and water, which we will implement thoroughly through the mobilization of all facilities”, Zaev said.

He added that, in the field of foreign policy, the Government will continue with the full implementation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece, the agreement on friendship and good neighbourly relations with Bulgaria as well as the agreements that secured NATO membership.