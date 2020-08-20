Hoti: Economy is the only item of the agenda of the Washington meeting

PRISTINA – Speaking about the announced Kosovo-Serbia meeting in Washington on 2 September, Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti stressed that the agenda will concern the economic issues.

Hoti also sharply criticized opposition leader Albin Kurti’s statements about that meeting.

In a recent Facebook post, Kurti said the US Envoy on Kosovo-Serbia dialogue Richard Grenell is acting like a “cowboy” who does not care about the history of Kosovo.

“In January this year, Grenell changed the US position and abandoned all conditions towards Serbia in relation with Kosovo. Grenell approached Kosovo-Serbia dispute as a finance cowboy who does not care about the history of Albanians, their suffering and loses,” Kurti wrote.

Hoti, who succeeded Kurti as the Prime Minister in June, said that Kurti is “on the wrong side of history”.

“Find me a citizen all over Kosovo who thinks that an agreement can be reached in the White House that could be detrimental to Kosovo. Kurti was completely wrong. Throughout history, he was wrong about such events. He was wrong about Rambouillet, Vienna, the declaration Even now, Kurti is on the wrong side of history,” Hoti said, FoNet reports.

According to Hoti, only economic issues, including the projects worth hundreds of millions of Euros, will be discussed in Washington.