Greens/EFA MEPs endorse URA movement in Montenegrin election

BRUSSELS – Member of the European Parliament Thomas Waitz (Greens/EFA) has supported the United Reform Action (URA) movement in the forthcoming parliamentary election in Montenegro.

“I am immensely happy that URA has joined the European Greens. Montenegro is the only country in the world that is ecological according to its Constitution and which has incredible natural beauties, from the coast to the high mountains. This is why you should protect your environment. I know that there is a party that you can vote for and that will enable Montenegro to remain beautiful as it is and even better. I hope that you will make the right choice in the upcoming elections. All the best to URA and Montenegro”, Waitz stated in his video message, Vijesti report.

The candidacy of URA was previously publicly supported by MEP Reinhard Bütikofer.

United Reform Action first entered the Assembly of Montenegro in 2016. In the election of 30 August, it is running as a part of “Black on White” platform.