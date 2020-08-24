Serbia-Kosovo meeting postponed for 4 September; Vučić: Trump could show up

BELGRADE / PRISTINA – The meeting between the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti in Washington, originally scheduled for 2 September, will take place two days later.

Director for strategic communications of the National Security Council John Ullyot told Radio Free Europe that the meeting is being delayed due to “organisational reasons”.

“We believe that progress on economic issues, including job creation and economic growth, is a first step in advancing the peace process”, Ullyot said.

According to President Vučić, if “something is achieved”, there is a possibility of President Donald Trump “showing up”. He said that this as the reason for the postponement of the meeting.

Vučić said on Saturday that “Albanians are not interested in the economy, only for a “resolution of the issue of status”.

“For Serbia, it is not a problem to talk about anything, but that is why the question is: what can you offer”, said Vučić, adding that Euro-Atlantic integration in exchange for recognition of Kosovo is insufficient.